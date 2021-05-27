Brunswick authorities are investigating a fire that caused about $15,000 worth of damage to a barn on Wednesday evening.

The department was first called to 12 Oak St. around 5:15 p.m. It took about 15 minutes to fully extinguish the flames, according to Deputy Chief Don Koslosky.

The fire began outside but the exact cause is unknown.

Although the barn was starting to collapse due to the damage, the building could potentially be salvaged, Koslosky said.

The property is owned by Leonard Wardell, according to town records.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Topsham, Freeport and West Bath fire departments assisted Brunswick.

