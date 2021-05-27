Brunswick police say they arrested two people on drug charges following a car crash on Harpswell Road in Brunswick Wednesday morning.

According to police, Angela Prout, 42, of Brunswick, was allegedly driving a 2014 Ford Taurus owned by a passenger, Robert Coulombe, 53, of Sabattus, southbound when the car drifted into the opposite lane and struck a utility pole.

The crash caused power lines to fall across the road.

Prout and Coulombe were taken to Mid Coast Hospital with minor injuries.

After an investigation, police say they charged Prout with unlawful possession of heroin, a Class C crime, punishable by up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine, and driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor.

Police say Prout allegedly assaulted an investigating officer following the incident, and was also charged with assault, a Class D crime, punishable by up to a year incarceration and a $2,000 fine.

Coulombe was charged with aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, a Class B crime, punishable by up to 10 years incarceration and a $20,000 fine; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, a Class D crime, and violating conditions of release, a Class D crime.

Police say that Prout posted $500 bail and was released from the Brunswick Police Department. Coulombe was brought to the Cumberland County Jail with no bail allowed.

Additional charges may be pending.

