Bath Deputy Police Chief Andrew Booth will become the city’s next chief of police later this month — succeeding outgoing Chief Michael Field.

Field announced his impending retirement last month.

Booth was first hired by the city in 2002, serving in a number of roles including patrol officer, patrol corporal, drug detective and detective sergeant. He was promoted to deputy chief in 2019.

The city received two applicants for the open chief position, Booth and a police lieutenant from Brunswick, Georgia.

Booth was unanimously selected by a panel of city and community leaders. The city council confirmed his appointment Wednesday.

Booth’s first day as chief will be Friday, June 25.

This story will be updated.

