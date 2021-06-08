The bodies of the two men who drowned on Messalonskee Lake in Belgrade have been recovered, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said the bodies of Brandon Brenton, 21, of Vassalboro, and Joseph Mayo, 19, of Rome, were recovered between 8:15-8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The bodies were recovered by divers Tuesday morning in approximately 36 feet of water, about 300 yards northwest of Greeley Island, Latti said.

Breton and Mayo were swimming with two other male friends off a pontoon boat on Messalonskee Lake in the early afternoon Monday when they became separated from the boat and presumably drowned.

The Maine Warden Service commenced the dive search for Breton and Mayo beginning Monday evening. The incident was reported to officials around 12:45 p.m. Monday near state Route 8 and Greeley Island. Wardens staged at the Sidney Boat Launch on Hosta Lane, accessible via state Route 23 or Pond Road.

The Maine Warden Service set up at the Sidney boat launch and are searched an 80-acre area of the lake using side-scan sonar equipment by boat, plane and dive.

Latti cautioned people to take precautions out on the water.

“I think with the warm weather everybody’s eager to get in the water, but the water temps are a lot colder than people expect,” Latti said. “Know your abilities as a swimmer whenever you go into the water this time of year.”

