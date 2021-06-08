In the most recent eco-friendly initiative by the town, Brunswick will soon be leasing four new electric town vehicles and implementing charging stations at municipal locations.

According to a memo from Assistant Town Manager Ryan Leighton, the vehicles will be essentially free, since the town is eligible for rebates from Efficiency Maine and Hyundai Finance that cover the cost.

The lease for the vehicles would be for a period of three years and 30,000 miles. The vehicle models will be the 2021 Hyundai Kona, which have a starting price of about $37,000.

The town plans to install charging outlets at the town office and the police department, and according to the same memo, the estimated cost is approximately $5,000 at the town office and less than $1,000 at the police station.

On Monday, the council unanimously vote to authorize the town manager to sign the lease agreement with Hyundai.

“Hats off to the town for pursuing this,” said Councilor Steve Walker. “I think it’s a great move especially in this day and age.”

During the meeting, Councilor Dan Ankeles as well as Walker inquired about the possibility of opening the charging stations for public use.

“Initially it was for municipal vehicle only and mainly because that’s where they would be parked overnight anyway,” Leighton said, however noting that all the details have not yet been worked out. “We haven’t really vetted the option for public use.”

After the three-year lease the town will have the option to buy the vehicles at pay at $22,000 each or pay $400 each to return them, the same memo said.

The town intends to assign the cars to code enforcement, engineering and the parking enforcement officer.

According to a letter to the town manager from Efficiency Maine Program Manager Amalia Siegal, Brunswick qualifies for as a government entity under Efficiency Maine’s Electric Vehicle Accelerator Program.

