The Richmond Area Senior Center has opened a cooling center for residents to escape the heat Tuesday.
The building is located at 314 Front Street in Richmond, across from the public boat launch. The senior center is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Schools across Southern Maine dismissed students early Monday or canceled school altogether as the late spring heat wave set, with temperatures reaching the high 80s to 90s.
Wiscasset schools dismissed students at noon Monday while other midcoast districts, including Brunswick and Bath, elected to keep kids in school.
Along with the extreme temperatures, the state warned people against strenuous outdoor activity Monday due to low air quality as ground-level ozone concentrations were expected to reach unhealthy levels.
