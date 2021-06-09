The Bath Area Family YMCA invites the community to an open house event on Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at 303 Centre St., the YMCA focuses on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Y welcomes the community to celebrate their reopening by participating in open gym activities, open swim and pop-up fitness classes that day. This event is free and open to the community. Masks are recommended for all unvaccinated visitors. For more information, call (207) 443-4112 or visit bathymca.org.

