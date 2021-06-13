A 77-year-old man who wandered away Sunday afternoon from an assisted living facility in Bridgton has been located, Maine State Police said Sunday night.

Clarence Taylor, who suffers from severe dementia, had last been seen around 3:30 p.m., state police said earlier. He is a resident of the Bella Point Assisted Living Facility on Portland Road in Bridgton.

Bridgton police and state police issued a Silver Alert for him just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in an email at 11:11 p.m. that Taylor has been located.

