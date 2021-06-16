The Freeport Town Council voted 7-0 Tuesday night to adopt a $12.3 million budget for the fiscal year 2022 that includes $1.36 million in taxes.

The $10.99 million municipal budget shows an increase of about $51,000 from the previous year. This represents a property tax increase of 4.34% or 56 cents per $1,000 of property value, bringing Freeport’s tax rate to $14.56 per $1,000 of property value, including nearly 2 cents from Cumberland county, 39 cents from RSU 5 and almost 14 cents from the town of Freeport.

This translates to a $2,912 tax bill for a $200,000 home, a $112 increase over 2021.

The town budget includes $3.2 million for protection and enforcement, $114 million for health and welfare and $2.44 million for public works and solid waste, among other cost centers.

The councilors also approved a $337,960 for the Winslow Park budget, $23,000 for the Harb Cottage budget, and 375,000 “Destination Freeport” tax increment financing budget.

The panel additionally supported a $1.24 million capital projects budget, which is a decrease from $2.37 million the previous year. Larger items in that budget include $450,000 to rebuild Spar Cove and $140,000 for public works

While the non-emergency transport budget dropped by 47% compared to the previous year, the non-property tax revenue for Freeport town has increased by $184,700 or 4.02%.

Meanwhile, the 2022 approved budget for RSU 5, which was adopted by the school board in late March, sits at $35.7 million. Of this, Freeport taxpayers would be responsible for around $19.9 million, which represents a 4.16% tax total increase over 2021.

