Marcia A. Alley 1943 – 2021 BATH – Marcia A. Alley, 78, of Oak Grove Avenue died Friday, June 11, 2021, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born in Bath on Feb. 20, 1943, a daughter of Phyllis Cunningham. Marcia attended Bath schools and Morse High School. She was employed at Winship Green Nursing Center as Head of Housekeeping for 20 years. On April 10, 1978 she married Daniel L. Alley and resided in Bath. She was employed at Auerbach Shoe Factory in Bath. She and Daniel spent 20 years in Florida before returning to Bath in 2017. She is survived by her husband, Daniel L. Alley of Bath, one son, John Thomas and his wife Jenny of Scarborough, one daughter, Kim Eames, and her husband Harold of Bath, one sister, Marilyn Coombs and her husband Ronald of Bath, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

