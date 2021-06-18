In the preseason it was whispers, then grew to flat-out declarations from opposing coaches: Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ lacrosse team was on a different level than every other team in Maine.

Friday night at Fitzpatrick Stadium, the Capers showed emphatically what the fuss was about. Dominating in every facet, Cape Elizabeth steamrolled Falmouth, 19-6, in the Class A state championship game. Cape led 8-1 after a quarter and 15-1 at halftime. The second half was played under running time for all but 1:26, when Falmouth briefly trimmed the deficit to less than 12 goals.

Cape Elizabeth (16-0) was coming off a tense 11-9 victory at Berwick Academy in the South final.

It’s Cape Elizabeth’s 12th state title since boys’ lacrosse became a sanctioned MPA sport in 1998, and the first since the Capers won the Class B crown in 2017. Falmouth (11-5) finished as the Class A runner-up for the third straight season (not including the canceled 2020 season).

Cape already had a lead 4-1 as the first quarter wound down when it scored four goals in the final 57 seconds – the first two in a four-second span. A hard riser from Caden Lee (three goals) off an assist from senior captain Archie McAvoy (one goal, four assists) started the spree. Gus Huffard won the ensuing faceoff and whipped a downfield pass to McAvoy, who sent the ball to Oskar Frankwicz, who scored.

Before the quarter was over, Tiernan Lathrop got his third of six goals and Frankwicz scored again.

Lathrop was a force through the midfield while clearing the ball after Cape’s staunch defense thwarted infrequent Falmouth attacks. Colin Campbell (three goals, one assist) and Lee also keyed the midfield. Keegan Lathrop, a freshman attack, scored twice with two assists.

