Ruby Sliwkowski scored six goals and Kennebunk clung to a narrow lead for the final minutes to hold off Falmouth and win the Class A girls’ lacrosse state championship Friday night at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

The Rams (16-0) had twice won the Class B state title, but this is their first in Class A. Although Kennebunk never trailed, Falmouth (12-4) rallied from a four-goal deficit to tie the score at 5 early in the second half.

Sliwkowski, a sophomore, put the Rams back ahead 6-5, and they added two more with a player advantage. Sliwkowski’s sixth goal made it 9-5, but Falmouth responded with three goals in three minutes, two from Eva Clement, to make it 9-8 with 7:46 remaining.

Falmouth had good chances at the tying goal but shot wide from free position and then was thwarted by consecutive saves from Kennebunk goalie Lily Hansen after another free position opportunity.

Kennebunk regained possession with 4:30 remaining and killed off all but the final six seconds.

In their lone regular-season meeting, Kennebunk won 17-11.

This story will be updated.

