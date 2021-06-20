WATERVILLE – Ryder James Fickett passed away shortly after birth on June 11, 2021, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was the son of Todd M. and Nicole A. (L’Heureux) Fickett.

Surviving besides his parents are his sister, Haley L’Heureux; his grandparents, Armand and Denise L’Heureux of Manchester, N.H., Matthew and Phyllis LeMay of Otisfield; and many aunts and uncles.

Visiting hours for Ryder will be held on Thursday, June 24, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham.

To express condolences and to participate in his online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Guest Book