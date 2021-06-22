The Bath Area Family YMCA teams up with the Bath Golf Club Friday, June 25, to host the Dr. Buck Tee-Up for Y Kids. The annual event raises critical funds for children attending camp, day care and other summer youth programs at the Y.

“Dr. Leonardo Buck was dedicated to improving the lives of young people through his support of the Y and the game of golf. We invite people to continue his legacy by enjoying a game of golf and connecting with others outdoors for great cause,” said Sabrina Murphy, CEO of the Bath Y.

The event features an 18-hole scramble with a shotgun start, hole-in-one contest for a chance to win a new Mazda 6 Sedan courtesy of Goodwin Chevrolet Mazda, and prizes and raffles, including a foursome to Belgrade Lakes Golf Club and a Pinehurst print by Kaye Pierson.

Also contributing to the success of the event are Bath Savings Institution, Rocky’s Hardware, Austin Associates, Ray Labbe & Sons, Key Chrysler, SERVPRO of Bath/Brunswick and others.

The public is invited to support the event by sponsoring a hole or registering to play. Visit www.bathymca.org/drbuck or call (207) 443-4112 and ask for Andrea. $85 per adult or $340 for a team of four includes cart, green fees, and a cookout by Long Reach Catering following the event at Bath Golf Club, 387 Whiskeag.

