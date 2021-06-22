Brunswick officials delayed voting on a downtown streetscape project and will instead discuss the proposal at a workshop.

On Monday, members of the town council said they wanted more public input, and were worried about increasing costs and the impact to trees in the downtown area.

A Downtown Streetscape Committee was first formed in September 2019, which would oversee plans to remodel the downtown’s aging sidewalks.

The project was debated in October 2020, as officials and local stakeholders discussed whether to pursue an all-brick or a hybrid option for the sidewalks.

“As a result of the pandemic, and the current housing market, both the costs of materials and labor have significantly increased because of the delay,” Town Engineer Ryan Barnes wrote in a memo.

In the memo, Barnes broke down the cost increases associated with both the all-brick and hybrid options. For the all-brick option, the original cost estimate has grown from $4.07 million to $5.87 million. To include the mall area, costs increased from $4.83 million to $6.95 million.

Similarly, cost estimates for the hybrid option have gone from $2.8 million to $4.08 million, and from $3.36 million to $4.83 million to include the mall area.

In another memo to the council, Town Manager John Eldridge wrote that the town no longer believes that tax increment financing revenues will be enough to cover the project and because of that, the town is reviewing alternate funding avenues.

“The options include general fund property taxes, a development assessment, or some combination of those,” Eldridge wrote. “We will continue to pursue grant funding as well.”

Officials also discussed the public concern about the project’s impact to the trees downtown.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: