State health officials reported just 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday but two additional deaths from the viral disease.

Wednesday’s figure is among the lowest daily case counts in Maine since last summer and reflects a sustained, downward trajectory in new detected infections in the state. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported fewer than 50 cases daily for the past seven days, with 20 or fewer for the past three days.

The two additional deaths were the first reported by the Maine CDC since last Thursday. There have now been at least 856 COVID-related deaths in Maine since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020. The Maine CDC has tracked a total of 68,877 confirmed or probable cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus to date.

Maine’s seven-day average of new cases declined to 30.4 on Wednesday, compared to 99 for the week ending on June 1 and a springtime high weekly average of 479 in mid-April.

In terms of vaccinations, health providers had administered a total of 1,509,535 shots in the state since the campaign began in mid-December. Just under 770,000 of those shots were final doses, accounting for 65 percent of the population eligible for inoculation (those age 12 or older) or 57 percent of the state’s total population of 1.3 million.

The pace of vaccinations has slowed considerably in recent weeks, however.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is expected to hold a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in Maine at 2 p.m. today.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: