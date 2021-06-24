A man has pleaded guilty to a federal crime for putting razor blades in pizza dough sold at Hannaford stores in Maine last year.

A federal grand jury indicted Nicholas R. Mitchell in March on two counts of tampering with a consumer product. He pleaded guilty to oneof those counts Thursday during a video hearing in the U.S. District Court of Portland. As part of a plea agreement filed in court, Mitchell will accept a sentence of up to 4 years and nine months in prison. The penalty for the tampering charge could otherwise be up to 10 years, and if the judge imposes a longer sentence, Mitchell would have the right to appeal.

The sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

“Do you plead guilty to the charge in this case because you are actually guilty?” District Judge Jon Levy asked during the Thursday hearing.

“Yes, sir,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell, 39, was arrested in October after police in Saco, Sanford and Dover, New Hampshire, began investigating reports that customers had found razor blades and metal fragments in Portland Pie Co. pizza dough sold at Hannaford supermarkets. There were no reports of injuries or illnesses from the tampering.

The case focused attention on gaps in food security practices after both Hannaford and the pizza dough maker revealed they had received similar reports of problems with pizza dough in the two previous months but had not notified customers, police or food safety regulators.

