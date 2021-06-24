Gov. Janet Mills has vetoed a bill that would require the Maine Department of Corrections to close Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

In her veto message to lawmakers, Mills called the bill “fundamentally flawed” because it would close Maine’s only youth prison before alternative sites are available. The bill would have required the state to close Long Creek by June 30, 2023, and would have directed the facility’s roughly $19 million budget to range of “community-based alternatives.”

“If this bill were to become law, Maine would become the only state in the nation without a secure facility to serve the needs of youth who require detention for some period because they represent a risk to themselves or others in the course of their rehabilitation,” Mills, a former attorney general and prosecutor, wrote in her veto message. “Responsible juvenile justice reform also takes into account the needs of public safety. I object to this legislation for its failure to do so.”

The bill, L.D. 1668, narrowly passed the Maine Senate earlier this month on a vote of 19-15, meaning supporters will have to pick up a substantial number of additional votes to achieve the two-thirds majority needed to override a gubernatorial veto. The bill passed the House on a vote of 81-57, which is also below the super-majority needed for an override.

Closing Long Creek has been a top priority for juvenile justice reform advocates for years. Supporters argue that Long Creek is too large, too old and too antiquated to adequately provide the type of “restorative care” that young people need to help them avoid a life spent in and out of the criminal justice system. The facility has also grappled with high staff turnover and been the target of several lawsuits in recent years alleging mistreatment of youths who are detained there.

The Long Creek bill is among seven that Mills vetoed. Lawmakers are expected to return to Augusta on June 30 to take up those and any other vetoes as well as budget bills.

This story will be updated.

