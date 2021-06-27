SCARBOROUGH – David Alden Dawes, 83, passed away at his home, with family by his side on June 23, 2021, due to complications from multiple myeloma.

David was born in Worcester, Mass. on May 27, 1938 to John and Ethel Dawes, he graduated from Shrewsbury High School, then attended Columbia University, and the New York Fashion Institute of Technology.

David met the love of his life, Patricia, and they married on April 8, 1967 and moved to Cape Elizabeth in 1970.

David pursued a management career opportunity with W.T. Grant Company, which eventually was forced to close and went bankrupt in 1976 leaving many employees without work. David, decided to open a curtain and domestics store he and Patricia named “The Curtainshop”. David and Patricia, with little money in hand created a handwritten business plan, met with Maine National Bank to obtain a modest credit line and was able to open the first Curtainshop in the fall of 1976 on Congress Street in Portland. The Curtainshop of Maine has since grown to three retail locations, South Portland, Waterville, and Bangor, along with an ecommerce site that his two sons, Richard and John, now manage, own and operate. David had a tremendous business mind, an “eye” for home textiles and had a genuine way he treated employees, customers and suppliers that was second to none. David forged many incredible relationships in his over four decades at The Curtainshop of Maine and he will certainly be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

David’s loves in life were his family, friends, the company he and Pat built together and sailing. David discovered a love for sailing in the late ’70s, learning to sail on a Chrysler 20 in Casco Bay. David was most relaxed when with family or friends, or with a fair wind at his back on their sailboat, sailing the coast of Maine, with Patricia and the “boys”, or family and friends.

David is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 54 years, Patricia; his son, Richard David Dawes and wife Jamyn, granddaughter Maisyn and grandson Maxwell of Cape Elizabeth; son, John Dawes II and wife Kristy, granddaughter Lauren and grandson Justin of Yarmouth; niece, Kate Tyndall and her wife Deborah Grossman of Lowell, Mass. and Ogunquit; brother-in-law, Raymond Miller and his wife Kim of Denver, N.C.; niece, Kim Frances Connell and her husband Mike, and their daughters Morgan and Taylor of Cape Elizabeth; nephew, Rick Miller of Charlotte, N.C., nephew,. Robb Miller of Denver, NC., nephew, John Tyndall and his wife Joanne of Shrewsbury, Mass. David also leaves countless cousins, extended family, and dear friends who he treasured greatly.

David was predeceased by his parents John and Ethel; sister, Nellie and brother, Richard.

David and Patricia also wanted to express their sincere gratitude to New England Cancer Center, Dr. Devon Evans, Dr. Christopher Wellins, and all of the employees and nurses at Hospice of Southern Maine and Comfort Keepers.

Private visitation for family will be held on Wednesday June 30 at Hobbs Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial for family and friends will be celebrated Thursday, July 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church, on Route 77 in Cape Elizabeth. Burial immediately following at Riverside Memorial Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth. Gathering to follow interment at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to:

Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

(www.themmrf.org) or

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org)

