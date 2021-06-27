WESTBROOK – Donald Edward Seim Jr., 57, from Westbrook unexpectedly passed away on June 7, 2021. Born in Richmond, Va., raised in Virginia Beach, Va. and a graduate of Cox High School.

Don (“Donnie” by those who knew him best) served with the U.S. Navy as an Electronics Technician Petty Officer 2nd class. Later, he earned a B.A. in IT Management from Husson University.

A good brother through thick and thin, he was a kind, mild-mannered and independent spirit. Don eventually settled in southern Maine where he lived the majority of his life. He enjoyed the coastal proximity and snowy winters and lovingly raised his dogs, especially Charlotte, throughout the years; they joined him on many road trips to visit family in North Carolina and Virginia.

Predeceased by father, Donald and mother, Susan.

Survived by siblings Stephen, Marc and Ashley and their families; stepmother, Sarah; aunts Marietta and Becky, uncle, Sammy; cousins Alan, David and John’ as well as many extended loving family members.

The family welcomes your condolences on http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com and respectfully asks that any expressions of sympathy be made in his memory to a charity dear to your heart.

