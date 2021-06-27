WINDHAM – Geoffrey Arthur Hunnewell, went home to the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 21, 2021 and to be with his Mom and Dad.

Geoffrey was born on May 13, 1958 to George and Carol Hunnewell. Soon afterward the family moved to Windham where he resided throughout his lifetime.

Geoff was a graduate of Windham High School. It was there in a class for small engine repair he found his skill and passion for fixing all mechanical things. Many times he was able to help a friend or relative with a refurbished chainsaw or lawnmower as well as car problems. His other loves in life besides family and friends, he loved old country and western songs, Beech Ridge, NASCAR and all animals great and small.

Geoff will be greatly missed by his three surviving siblings and their families, Lisa and Mike Kierstead, his niece Jen and husband Sean and Logan and Gavin. Laura Hunnewell and her partner Virginia Bryant; his brother, Tim Hunnewell; along with so many, many relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. July 10 at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner St., Auburn.

Memorial donations may be made in Geoff’s name to the Lewiston/Auburn Animal Refuge League.

