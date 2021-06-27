STANDISH – Mary Alice Fitzpatrick Cameron, 97, passed away on June 26, 2021, at Gorham House after a lengthy decline in health and dementia. She was born May 6, 1924 in Chelsea, Mass. daughter of Robert and Anne Fitzpatrick.

She worked a short time as a dental assistant then during WWII she was a welder at Chelsea/Boston Naval Shipyard. While working there she met the love of her life Kenneth who was a Navy Seabee Sailor. They eloped to Pennsylvania where they married and then Ken shipped out.

Mary moved to Portland and waited for Ken to return. They had two children, Kenneth and Joann. Mary was a stay at home mom who enjoyed walking, P T A activities, knitting, and sewing. Christmas time she worked at Porteous Mitchell and Braun teaching knitting and selling yarn. After Kenneth’s retirement they moved to Standish.

In addition to her parents Mary was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Kenneth; brothers Robert, Joe, and Hugh Fitzpatrick, and sisters Betty Killion and Catherine Deyschtner.

She is survived by a brother, Richard Fitzpatrick and a sister, Patricia Dillon; son. Kenneth and wife Pam Cameron, daughter, Joann and husband Larry Levesque; grandchildren Heather Cameron, Doug Cameron and wife Wendy, Kenneth Cameron and wife Denise, Brian Levesque, Jennifer Levesque, Kerry Mckenney and husband Ben; as well as many great-grandchildren; and friend and former daughter-in-law, Audrey Cameron.

A big thank you to the family members, PT, OT, visiting nurses, and helpers who helped keep her in her own home for 14 years. All the staff in rehab, and then Windsor 2 at the Gorham House for taking care of her at the end.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, where an hour of visitation will be held before the service from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland. To express condolences or to participate in Mary’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

