Regional School Unit 1 will “strongly recommend,” but not require, unvaccinated students to wear a mask while indoors in the upcoming academic year, in line with the most recent guidelines with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The district school board Monday voted 5-2 not to require masks and authorized “pooled testing” for COVID-19.
Pooled testing is a method of testing many people for COVID-19 at once using fewer resources. In a pooled test samples from multiple people are mixed together into one sample which is then tested using one test. In a school setting, students in a class who opt-into the program would be tested together each week. The test is anonymous, but if the pooled test comes back positive, further testing would need to be done to determine which student is carrying the virus.
This story will be updated.
