Three Freeport High School graduates were named winners in the 17th annual Arrive Alive Creative Contest. The contest asks students to come up with a creative message about the dangers of drinking and driving and/or distracted driving.

Sydney Morrison and Liam Hornschild-Bear won first place, and Emma Berry won second place, for their entries depicting the dangers teenagers face when behind the wheel. Morrison’s stop motion video focuses on texting and driving, Hornschild-Bear’s video game links reaction time to Blood Alcohol Content and Berry’s painting shows the tragic aftereffects of drinking and driving. The Freeport students were honored among the top 20 winners statewide at an awards ceremony on June 17.

The Arrive Alive Creative Contest is open to graduating high school seniors in Maine who may enter a creative project of their choice. First-place winners receive a new laptop, second and third-place winners receive a new iPad.

Since 2005, over 1,100 graduating seniors have entered the contest from 125 Maine high schools. The contest is sponsored by the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein, which has given away over $160,000 in prizes over 17 years to help educate teenagers on the risks of dangerous driving.

