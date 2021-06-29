Bath Police Chief Andrew Booth has appointed Sgt. Michelle Small to become the department’s next deputy chief, filling the vacancy caused by his promotion to chief last week after the retirement of Michael Field.

Small is the first female officer to achieve such a high rank at the Bath Police Department. She will start her new role early next month.

Small began her career at Bath Police in 2001. She became a K9 handler in 2002 and continues in that role today as a state-certified K9 instructor, working alongside K9 partner Sampson the dog. She was promoted to corporal in 2013 and sergeant in 2018.

Small holds a bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice, an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice, a minor in addiction studies and a certificate in community policing, all from the University of Maine at Augusta.

Small was born and raised in Bath, where she resides. Her great grandfather served as Bath’s City Marshall — equivalent to the Chief of Police — in the early 1900s and her great uncle, Loring Small, served as the Sagadahoc Sheriff in the 1950s.

“I have the utmost faith in Deputy Chief Small’s capabilities, intelligence, and integrity. I am excited to continue working with her in her new role as my Deputy Chief,” Booth said in a statement. “We will make a great team and continue Bath Police Department’s legacy of community policing and quality service to the city of Bath.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: