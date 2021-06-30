AUGUSTA — The Maine Legislature gave initial approval Wednesday to state budget changes proposed by Gov. Janet Mills that will funnel $900 million in unanticipated revenue into education, revenue sharing for cities and towns and direct payments of up to $300 for Mainers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The strong bipartisan vote will increase the state’s next two-year budget, which goes into effect Thursday, to $8.77 billion. The vote came as Maine’s civil state of emergency, in place since March 15, 2020, was set to expire at midnight.

In addition to the $300 payments to workers, the budget bill sends $187 million more dollars to Maine’s public schools, meeting for the first time the state’s obligation to cover 55 percent of the cost of K-12 public education, as mandated by a statewide ballot question in 2004. The bill, which passed the House on a vote of 119-25 and the Senate on a vote of 32-3, easily reached the two-third majority that will allow it to become law immediately upon Mills’ signature.

The measure also increases the amount of tax revenue the state shares with cities and towns from 3.75 percent to 5 percent by the end of 2023. That more than $80 million boost is meant to help municipalities reduce local property taxes.

“We all know there is great stuff in this that some of us love and some stuff in it that some of us don’t like,” said Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, the Senate chair of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee. The committee gave its unanimous approval to the bill on Sunday. Sen. Paul Davis, the Republican lead on the committee, also praised the bill. He said some had criticized the $300 payment for being too low.

“To some, it is not a lot of money, $300,” Davis said. “But I can take you to some places in Piscataquis County where it is a lot of money.” Davis said the money would likely get out in time for Christmas and that would make a difference for a lot of families this year.

Davis said the revenue sharing money in the budget to reduce property taxes would only work if lawmakers and voters now pressured local officials to use the new funding for that purpose. “Harass your local people a little bit,” Davis told his colleagues. “Make them pass it on to the taxpayers.”

Mills on Tuesday signal her support for the bipartisan budget deal crafted by the appropriations committee, and said she fully supported the $300 hazardous duty payment.

With strong Republican support, lawmakers sustained several of Mills’ recent vetoes, including a bill that would have led to the closure of the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, the state’s only jail for juvenile offenders. The bill would have required the Maine Department of Corrections to develop a plan to close Long Creek by 2023.

Rep. Charlotte Warren, D-Hallowell, said she committed herself to closing Long Creek after visiting the South Portland youth detention facility and being overcome with emotion at what she witnessed. Warren, who co-chairs the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, pointed out that Maine is currently paying roughly $600,000 per year for every child who is being held at Long Creek.

Warren said that Mills’ veto message, which outlined her reasons for rejecting the bill, did not adequately address the needs of children who got caught up in the criminal justice system.

“That’s what we need to do – we need to figure out a way to help the children who have been failed, and that means having a plan to eventually close Long Creek,” Warren said. “We wanted that plan within three years because we all knows how things go around here.”

But bill opponents pointed out that the Maine Department of Corrections is already working on a series of juvenile justice reforms that will eventually make Long Creek unnecessary. And they echoed concerns raised by Mills in her veto message that the bill could require the closure of Long Creek before alternative sites are available to house young people.

“No one likes to see young people incarcerated but there are young people that need to be incarcerated,” said Rep. Richard Pickett, R-Dixfield, a retired police chief. “That’s just a fact of life.”

The Senate also sustained a Mills veto of a bill that would have prohibited companies owned by foreign governments from spending money to influence ballot-question campaigns. The 22-12 vote, fell one vote short of the two-thirds threshold need to override the veto.

The measure was aimed squarely at Hydro-Quebec, the Canadian company that has spent $10 million to build public support for a 145-mile electricity transmission line across western Maine built by Central Maine Power. The bill cleared the Senate, 23-11, after passing in the House of Representatives on a vote of 87-54.

Much like the $1 billion project itself, the bill, sponsored by Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, saw bipartisan support and opposition. Proponents spoke out against foreign influence in Maine political decisions, while opponents raised concerns about fairness and constitutional issues.

The Legislature was also expected to take additional votes on a bill that would create a consumer-owned power utility that would take over the privately held Central Maine Power and Versant Power companies. The bill was defeated in the Senate by a single vote earlier in June but an amended added to the bill in House Wednesday aimed to alleviate concerns the measure would cost cities and towns valuable property tax revenue currently paid by the two power companies.

Mills has also strongly indicated she will veto the bill should it reach her desk.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: