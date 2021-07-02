In reacting to the expected major increase in Central Maine Power rates resulting from a new federal transmission charge, the Maine Public Utilities Commission spokesperson was quoted in your report as saying that the effect would be the same for a consumer-owned utility.
That’s only half correct and, thus, misleading. Unfortunately, it came in the midst of a campaign for a public power referendum.
A consumer-owned utility that is a transmission customer of CMP would see the same increase, as the PUC representative said. But if a Pine Tree Power replaced CMP as a transmission owner, its customers would experience a lower increase.
Here’s why: The federal transmission adjustment charge, an increased cost to be paid by customers to encourage more high-voltage lines, will yield increased utility profits. For CMP, that goes to its shareholder-owners. For Pine Tree Power, it would go to its customers.
The rate increase is unfortunate. Its effect on customers would be less for the proposed consumer-owned utility than for CMP. The PUC should clarify its statement.
Gordon L. Weil
Harpswell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Tours at historic Wiscasset property set for July 3
-
Times Record
Open house, tours set for historic Newcastle church
-
Times Record
Ricardo Yturregui “Journeys” show at River Arts
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough Land Trust receives eco-excellence award
-
Scarborough Leader
Veterans look to alternatives to opioids in chronic pain treatments
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.