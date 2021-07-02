Maine reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one additional death.
The seven-day average of daily new cases declined to 22.7, compared to 26.9 a week ago and 98.6 a month ago.
Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 69,069 positive cases of COVID-19, and 860 deaths.
Registration has closed for the “Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes” with 350,256 Maine residents who have had at least one shot signing up for the $891,207 prize, to be announced Sunday by Gov. Janet Mills. The prize includes $1 for every Mainer who has received at least one shot.
As of Friday, 788,068 Maine people have received their final dose of COVID-19 vaccines, or 58.6 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population.
With case numbers much lower in recent weeks and the state ending the state of civil emergency on Wednesday, Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long said in an email update Thursday that the agency will no longer update COVID-19 case numbers on weekends or holidays. Data will be updated on the Maine CDC website Tuesdays through Saturdays. He said the state would issue notifications of elevated public risk when warranted.
