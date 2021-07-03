Gov. Mills can now give us, Maine’s citizens, the referendum needed to create Our Power!
Three out of four registered voters support a common electric utility that will truly belong to the public – 75 percent! Many among this very large majority likely voted to elect Janet Mills to serve us as our governor. Now, it’s her turn. Please, immediately ask Gov. Mills to support our right to choose!
The governor recently blocked the bill that our Legislature just passed to stop foreign money from influencing Maine’s choice in the voting booth. Her swift veto helps Spanish and Canadian shareholders continue deterring Maine from taking charge of our energy future. Her dismissal promotes the money we pay Central Maine Power and Versant to enrich foreign shareholders, against our interests – dividends to shareholders of monopolies already guaranteed their profit by Maine’s Public Utilities Commission.
This climate emergency falls on us to solve. We need the tools, we deserve the right to create Our Power, working only for us to decarbonize our energy consumption.
If Gov. Mills will allow this referendum bill to become law, I am certain that we, her electors, will remember her favorably if she decides to run for re-election.
George B. Terrien
Rockland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Opinion
Through My Lens: Check with neighbors before setting off fireworks
-
Local & State
Artist behind Woodstock poster reprinting the famous design in Portland
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Support for LGBTQ+ pride shouldn’t be limited to June
-
Columns
The humble Farmer: How long does food last? Take a bite of those old treasures in the pantry
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine should say no to CMP’s green-energy scam
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.