Gov. Mills can now give us, Maine’s citizens, the referendum needed to create Our Power!

Three out of four registered voters support a common electric utility that will truly belong to the public – 75 percent! Many among this very large majority likely voted to elect Janet Mills to serve us as our governor. Now, it’s her turn. Please, immediately ask Gov. Mills to support our right to choose!

The governor recently blocked the bill that our Legislature just passed to stop foreign money from influencing Maine’s choice in the voting booth. Her swift veto helps Spanish and Canadian shareholders continue deterring Maine from taking charge of our energy future. Her dismissal promotes the money we pay Central Maine Power and Versant to enrich foreign shareholders, against our interests – dividends to shareholders of monopolies already guaranteed their profit by Maine’s Public Utilities Commission.

This climate emergency falls on us to solve. We need the tools, we deserve the right to create Our Power, working only for us to decarbonize our energy consumption.

If Gov. Mills will allow this referendum bill to become law, I am certain that we, her electors, will remember her favorably if she decides to run for re-election.

George B. Terrien

Rockland

