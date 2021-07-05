Susan Werner

7:30 p.m. Thursday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Singer-songwriter Susan Werner has released upwards of 15 albums since her 1993 debut “Midwestern Saturday Night.” Her most recent is last year’s “Flyover Country,” which crosses over into Americana and country and features a co-write with John Gorka in the form of the twangy, old-timey tune “Wine Bottles.” The Chicago Tribune calls her “one of the most innovative songwriters working today.” Hear her for yourself on Thursday night.

North Atlantic Blues Festival

Saturday and Sunday. Harbor Park, Rockland, $35, $60 weekend pass. northatlanticbluesfestival.com

Blues lovers live for this annual festival, and after last year’s pandemic-induced cancellation, both fans and performers are all revved up and ready to rock. Bust a move to the North Atlantic Blues Festival and bask in the sounds of Ana Popovic, Jason Ricci, Tennessee Redemption, Coco Montoya, Blues Caravan, Tulle Brae, Thornetta Davis, Gumbo Grits & Gravy, Johnny Rawls Soul Revue, Ronnie Baker Brook and RB Stone. On Saturday night, Main Street is closed to traffic for free outdoor performances from Bonnie Edwards & The Practical Cats, Matt and The Barnburners, Downeast Soul Coalition and others.

Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 . Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $27. sebagomusicfestival.org

The Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival features a renowned classical chamber ensemble that’s delighted to be back at it this summer. This season’s theme is “Still Celebrating Beethoven’s 250th,” and performances can be enjoyed in person or streamed on demand. Shows happen on Tuesday evenings, from July 13 through July 27. The kick-off concert features Beethoven: Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1, “Ghost” and Schubert: Piano Quintet in A Major, D. 667, “Trout,” performed by Min-Young Kim and Keiko Tokunaga, violin; Laurie Kennedy and Matthew Sinno, viola; Mihai Marica and Bonnie Thron, cello; Jared Egan, double bass; and Yuri Funahashi and Mihae Lee, piano.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous