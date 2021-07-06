Maine’s highest court ruled Tuesday that Portland’s voter-approved hazard wage law is constitutional, but the provision that boosts pay during emergencies such as the pandemic does not take effect until next year.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court’s ruling upholds a lower court decision, which was appealed by the Portland Community Regional Chamber of Commerce and several local businesses.

It remains to be seen what immediate impact it might have on the wages of workers who have been receiving the so-called hazard pay since the ordinance was adopted by voters last year. The provision applies to workers who report to a Portland workplace during an emergency declared by the state, county or municipality.

While the ruling frees businesses of the requirement of paying hazard wages while city’s emergency declaration remains in effect, it comes as many businesses are struggling to find workers and are increasing pay to lure people back into the workforce. At least one local employer who increased pay in response to the ordinance said Tuesday that he will continue to pay the higher wage and will pass on the cost to consumers.

Until Tuesday, local businesses have lacked clarity about whether they were legally required to provide hazard pay, which is 50 percent higher than the regular minimum wage, during the state of emergency triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s civil emergency ended June 30. Portland’s emergency declaration remains in place, although the City Council could end its emergency on July 19.

Advocates, including the Maine Democratic Socialist’s People First Portland campaign, have contended that businesses needed to pay hazard wages as of December, when the ordinance took effect. But the city’s attorney ruled that the hazard pay provision did not take effect until January of 2022, because of the way the ordinance was written.

As a result, some businesses have been voluntarily paying a minimum wage of more than $18 an hour, which is 50 percent higher the statewide minimum wage of $12.15 an hour, to comply with intent of the drafters and to limit their legal liability. Some feared they might have to pay double back wages and legal costs should the courts say the requirement did in fact take effect in December. Other businesses have opted not to pay the hazard wage while waiting for the outcome of the lawsuit.

The ordinance approved by voters in November gradually raises the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025. But it also enacted a hazard pay requirement for employees who report to Portland businesses during an emergency, such as the ongoing public health emergency stemming from the pandemic. That increases the minimum wage by 50 percent.

The Portland Community Regional Chamber of Commerce, along with several local businesses, sued the city in an effort to block the hazard pay provision from taking effect. The suit did not affect the broader minimum wage measure, but the chamber argued that the emergency pay mandate was unconstitutional and should be struck down, in part because it was not limited to city emergencies and is also triggered by decisions made at the state level.

The suit also said that the hazard pay provision, if upheld, would not be effective until January 2022 because that is when the ordinance says the city’s minimum wage begins increasing above the state’s minimum wage.

Two Whole Foods workers intervened in the case, in an effort to preserve the hazard pay requirement, arguing that it took effect in December, 30 days after approved by voters.

The court heard oral arguments on Feb. 1 and issued its ruling on Tuesday.

The court ruled that, while city voters have the constitutional right to adopt a local minimum wage ordinance, the hazard pay provision would not take effect until Jan. 1, 2022, which is the first scheduled increase in the city’s minimum wage. Because of the way the ordinance is written, the authors eliminated wording from the city’s older minimum wage ordinance and set 2022 as the trigger for the new ordinance. And there was no effective date set for the hazard pay provision, the court ruled.

The court declined to take into account the wording of the ballot, which referenced an $18 an hour minimum, if approved.

“Notwithstanding Intervenors’ insistence that we consider the ballot question in interpreting the ordinance, we do not examine any extrinsic evidence in the absence of textual ambiguity, and there is no such ambiguity here,” the court ruled.

A City Hall spokesperson said the city was pleased its reading of the ordinance was upheld.

“Without commenting on the direct issue which this ordinance seeks to address, we’re pleased the court agreed that our legal interpretation of the ordinance was correct as we strive to fulfill our obligation of implementing voter-approved ordinances,” Communications Director Jessica Grondin said.

Shelby Leighton, who represented the Whole Foods workers, celebrated the portion of the ruling that deemed the ordinance, and its hazard pay provision, to be constitutional as “a victory for direct democracy.” But she lamented the portion that ruled the hazard pay requirement would not kick in until 2022.

“That ruling was based on the technical language of initiative and did not take into account the clear intent behind the law, which was to provide a raise to workers during the pandemic emergency,” Leighton said. “Although this decision was not what we hoped, it is now clear that workers will be able to receive hazard pay during future declared emergencies after January 2022. And we are glad that more Portland businesses discovered during the pandemic that paying workers a fair wage is not only the right thing to do—it is good for business.”

Jay Villani, who co-owns Local 188, Salvage BBQ and Black Cow Burger, has been paying the hazard wage while awaiting a court ruling. He said the ruling will not impact his starting pay of more than $18 an hour — a pay rate that’s still too low for job seekers in the current market.

“Once you let that genie out of the bottle how do you go back?” Villani said. “Moving forward, that’s what our starting rate is. There’s nothing I can do about it. I’m for people making more money.”

Villani originally paid for the additional wages by adding a 5 percent surcharge on bills, which prompted some complaints from customers. He will now increase regular menu prices to fund the higher wages moving forward.

“If I could make it work during the pandemic how can I not make it work going forward?” said Villani, adding he also provides benefits like health, dental and a 401k. “You have to past the cost on — the cost of business is going up. It is what it is at this point.”

Hannaford supermarkets also paid the hazard wage at its two Portland locations while the case was pending in the courts. A spokesperson declined to way how the ruling would impact pay.

“We don’t have any announcements around this,” Spokesperson Eric Blom said.

