Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  7/12  6:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  7/13  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  7/14  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  7/14  7 p.m.  School Board  46 Federal St.

Thur.  7/15  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District

Thur.  7/15  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  7/12  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee

Mon.  7/12  5 p.m.  Town Lands Committee  Site Visit

Mon.  7/12  5:30 p.m.  Town Lands Committee  Graveyard Point

Wed.  7/14  4 p.m.  Energy/Technology Committee

Wed.  7/14  5 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Thur.  7/15  10 a.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  7/13  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  7/14  6 p.m.  Historic District Commission  Russell Room

Thur.  7/15  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
