Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 7/12 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Tues. 7/13 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 7/14 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 7/14 7 p.m. School Board 46 Federal St.

Thur. 7/15 4:30 p.m. Sewer District

Thur. 7/15 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 7/12 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee

Mon. 7/12 5 p.m. Town Lands Committee Site Visit

Mon. 7/12 5:30 p.m. Town Lands Committee Graveyard Point

Wed. 7/14 4 p.m. Energy/Technology Committee

Wed. 7/14 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Thur. 7/15 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues. 7/13 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 7/14 6 p.m. Historic District Commission Russell Room

Thur. 7/15 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: