Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 7/12 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 7/13 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 7/14 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 7/14 7 p.m. School Board 46 Federal St.
Thur. 7/15 4:30 p.m. Sewer District
Thur. 7/15 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 7/12 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee
Mon. 7/12 5 p.m. Town Lands Committee Site Visit
Mon. 7/12 5:30 p.m. Town Lands Committee Graveyard Point
Wed. 7/14 4 p.m. Energy/Technology Committee
Wed. 7/14 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee
Thur. 7/15 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Tues. 7/13 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 7/14 6 p.m. Historic District Commission Russell Room
Thur. 7/15 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Reader challenges Balentine’s ‘staggering leap of logic’
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Balentine obsessed with individual freedom
-
Times Record
Police: Man allegedly threatens car with handgun during road rage incident
-
American Journal
Mast Landing to open Freeport brew pub Monday
-
Nation & World
U.S. Capitol Police to open California, Florida offices after threats against lawmakers