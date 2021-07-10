BIDDEFORD – Paul E. Cote, 82, of Biddeford, passed away Tuesday July 6, 2021 after a long illness.

He was born in Biddeford on April 10, 1939, the son of Romeo and Marie Blanche Cote.

He grew up in Biddeford and attended local schools.

Paul worked for many years as a welder at Prescott Metal, but was best known in the community for his many musical talents and was a proficient fiddle player. He was a member of several music groups including The Sultans, The Chapparals and enjoyed playing in the Cote Brothers band with his siblings, Norman and Don. They were regulars at the La Kermesse festival. He was also known for being master of ceremonies at many wedding receptions.

Paul never passed up the chance to go fishing with his son Jim and his brother Don. He loved camping and taking rides to the beach with his wife Anne.

Paul was blessed with the birth of his three children from his first marriage, daughters Carolyne Lord, Crystal Towne, and a son James.

He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Fernand, Raymond, and Donald, and a sister Yvette Ledoux.

He is survived by his wife, Anne (Tremblay) Cote; his son James and his wife Stacey, daughters Carolyne and her husband George Boudreau and Crystal Towne; siblings Norman Cote and Pauline Ouellette. He is also survived by a stepson Dan Paquin his wife Lisa and their children Andrew, Matthew and Lily; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be from 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. A Graveside Service will follow at 2:15 p.m.at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Paul’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

