I always read Jim Fossel’s column in the Sunday edition. He’s helped me to better understand the Republican Party. Never say I don’t try.

In the July 4 column, he softly berates his party for allowing the Democrats to capture the headlines on immigration and crime, citing ways they could move with their own ideas, because the Democrats have not really put forth any policy on either problem save for recent statements from President Biden on crime. He sounds reasonable and logical, urging his party to action.

Ok so far, but lying beneath his pro-Republican comments is a truth he evades. That truth is that the Republican Party is hamstrung by their death grip on the former president’s ongoing beliefs about reality. So much so that Republicans dare not do anything to approach the infamous aisle, let alone cross it, largely because Donald Trump says so. This, Mr. Fossel leaves out of his column.

This is exactly why reason and logic are absent from Republican politics today. How do you use reason and logic to support arguments that are based on lies and corruption, the extent of which is not even known at this point? Democrats don’t own any truth but their own (it makes sense to some and not to others), but it is not based on the blatant falsehoods of Donald Trump, which we see Republicans following along toward an assault on the next election.

Tim Schmidt

Pownal

