PORTLAND – Lena Beatrice (Brillard) Dobson, 92, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2021 after an accident in her home. She was born Sept. 30, 1928 in Waterville to Ernest Brillard and Georgiana Charland also of Waterville.

Lena was a talented and determined young woman who worked at cotton and fabric mills, after school, from 4 to 10 p.m. Until the age of 20 she traveled with a local minstrel show singing with her sisters, Jacqueline and Catherine, at nursing homes, high schools and at the V.A. hospital in Togus.

She raised eight children, under very trying circumstances, with resourcefulness, determination, creativity, joy, and a sense of humor. Lena joined Portland Housing Authority in 1978 as a secretary/ receptionist. She earned her GED at the age of 51, and, with additional education, became a project manager, retiring at PHA in 1996 as a housing officer. She volunteered at Meals on Wheels with her twin sister, Jacqueline, and was always ready to assist others who weren’t able to drive to appointments on their own. Lena was loved and treasured by her children, and for years delighted meeting with them on Wednesdays and Saturdays for breakfast and shopping. She continues to be an inspiration to us all.

Lena is survived by her brother Lucien 88, and sisters Evelyn 100, and Catherine 97. She is also survived by children, David and wife Kristine, Gary and wife Patricia, Robert, Mary and husband Dan, Jeffrey and wife Julie, Brian and wife Laura. Lena was preceded by daughter Peggy, and son James. Lena has 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild so far.

﻿A memorial service, for Lena, will be held on Saturday July 24, 2021 at 12 noon, at 240 Ossipee Trail West, Standish, Maine 04084.

To Share memories of Lena or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.coastalcremationservices.com.

﻿

Guest Book