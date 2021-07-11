PORTLAND – Virginia Merchant Hoy, 96, passed away quietly in her sleep on June 29, 2021. Ginny was born August 23, 1924 in Newark, NJ, the daughter of Elizabeth G. (Fravel) and Harry P. Merchant.

Ginny graduated from Newton, Mass. High School and University of Maine at Orono. Ginny was active in the communities of Westbrook and Standish before joining Independent Living at 75 State Street. She was passionate about literature, the arts, and family.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Joe (Eugene J. Hoy); brother, Jim, sister, Mary; and infant grandson, Andrew. Surviving family include children, Rob (Liz), Eric (Debbie), Kristine (Robert) Thorson, Stephen (Jane), Jeff (Kathy), Larry, and Cindy (Donnie) Foster;11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to express special thanks to the staff and residents of 75 State Street for their exceptional care, hospitality, and friendship.

A public memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State Street, Portland. Graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook will immediately follow service. To express condolences and to participate in Ginny’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

﻿

