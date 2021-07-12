ON SALE NOW
Joel Thetford Band with Town Meeting, July 15. Aura, Portland, $12. auramaine.com
Matt Nakoa, July 15. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
Introduction, The Chicago Experience, July 15. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $32.50 to $73.50. jonathansogunquit.com
Linda Eder, July 15 & 16. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $100, $120. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Classic Stones Live, July 16. Aura, Portland, $15 to $30.50. auramaine.com
The Quebe Sisters, July 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Mehuman Ernst, July 16. Camden Opera House, $10. camdenoperahouse.com
Brian Cullen, July 16. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Crystal Bowersox, July 17. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $37.50 to $78.50. jonathansogunquit.com
Drivetrain with Sygnal to Noise and Twin Grizzly, July 17. Aura, Portland, $12. auramaine.com
Muriel Anderson, July 18. Cadenza, Freeport, $23. cadenzafreeport.com
Martin Sexton, July 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $78, $80. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Enter the Haggis, July 18. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $32.50 to $73.50. jonathansogunquit.com
Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew, July 19. Portland House of Music, $7. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Jorma Kaukonen, July 20. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $80. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Aztec Two-Step, July 22. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $90 to $110 per vehicle. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Joan Osborne, July 22. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $40. boothbayoperahouse.com
Ryan Montbleau, July 23. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com
New Shades of Blue, July 23. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Juston McKinney, July 23. Camden Opera House, $22, $25. camdenoperahouse.com
The Hot Sardines, July 23 & 24. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $40. boothbayoperahouse.com
Caroline Rhea, July 23. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $55, $60. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Joan Osborne, July 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $80. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Rust Never Sleeps, Neil Young tribute, July 24. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $22.50 to $63.50. jonathansogunquit.com
Onward, July 24. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Ryan Montbleau with Jason Spooner, July 24. Narrow Gauge Cinema Drive-In, Farmington, $25 to $50. narrowgaugecinema.net
Lucy Dacus, July 24. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Joseph Gallant with CJ Solar, July 24. Aura, Portland, $12. auramaine.com
The Elton John Experience, July 25. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $25 to $66. jonathansogunquit.com
Jonathan Edwards, July 28. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $42.50 to $83.50. jonathansogunquit.com
Viva with Genius Black, July 30. Aura, Portland, $10. auramaine.com
Sean Britt, July 30. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Ramblin’ Jack Elliot, July 30. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
Neighbor, July 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $80 to $110 per vehicle. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Dueling Pianos, July 31. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $25 to $66. jonathansogunquit.com
Brothers Osborne, July 31. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.75 to $59.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Liz Frame and the Kickers, July 31. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Love By Numb3rs with Spencer Albee, July 31. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25, $30. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Antonio Lopez & Jeff Rojo & Friends, Aug. 5. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Luke Bryan, Aug. 5. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $35 to $94.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Bob Colwell & Friends Woodstock Revisited, Aug. 5. Lakehurst Lodge, Damariscotta, $20. lctv.org.
Rachael & Vilray, Aug. 6. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com
Heather Pierson Trio, Aug. 6. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Hunter McKay, Aug. 7. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadendzafreeport.com
Hiroya Tsukamoto, Aug. 6. Camden Opera House, $10. camdenoperahouse.com
Edmund Bagnell, “He Plays the Violin,” Aug. 6. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
The New Motif, Aug. 7. Portland House of Music, $10. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Mile Twelve, Aug. 7. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Ruthie Foster, Aug. 7. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $45. stonemountainartscenter.com
Dar Williams, Aug. 7. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $90 to $125 per vehicle. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Jason Spooner Band with Travis James Humphrey, Aug. 8. Camden Snow Bowl , free. camdenoperahouse.com
Allan Harris’ Kate’s Soulfood, Aug. 12. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $65, $70. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Don Campbell Band, Aug. 13. Aura, Portland, $17. auramaine.com
Cattle Call, Aug. 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com
Rustic Overtones, Aug. 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $100 to $120 per vehicle. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Amanda Tubbs & Friends present the music of Lady Gaga, Aug. 13. Portland House of Music, $10. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Megan Kouris, Aug. 13. Camden Opera House, $10. camdenoperahouse.com
The Grateful Campout with Zach Nugent Band, The Breakfast, Marble Eyes and others, Aug. 13 to 15. Thomas Point Beach & Campground, Brunswick, $110. summerjamcampout.com
One Night of Queen, Aug. 14. Aura, Portland, $19.50 to $39.50. auramaine.com
Sons of Serendip, Aug. 14. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
Thom Bresh, Aug. 14. Cadenza, Freeport, $23. cadenzafreeport.com
Amy Helm, Aug. 15. Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery, Union, $3. onelongfellowsquare.com
Squeeze. Aug. 16. Aura, Portland, $55. auramaine.com
The Steel Woods, Aug. 18. Aura, Portland, $15. auramaine.com
Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 19. Maine Savings Pavilion, Westbrook, $25 to $199.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
KISS, Aug. 19. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $39.50 to $1,000. waterfrontconcerts.com
Thomas Rhett, Aug. 20. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $39.50 to $129.25. waterfrontconcerts.com
Brandi Carlile, Aug. 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $59.50. statetheatreportland.com
Frederick Copeman with Sea Level and Mosart212, Aug. 19. Portland House of Music, $7. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Carole Wise, Aug. 20. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Denny Breau, Aug. 21. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Hambone, Aug. 20. Portland House of Music, $8. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Lindsay Mower, Aug. 20. Camden Opera House, $10. camdenoperahouse.com
John Gorka, Aug. 20. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
Jason Spooner Band, Aug. 20. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25, $30. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Brandi Carlile, Aug. 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $59.50. statetheatreportland.com
Gorilla Finger, Aug. 21. Portland House of Music, $8. portlandhouseofmusic.com
John Gorka, Aug. 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Primo Cubano with Ryan Blotnick Quartet, Aug.22. Camden Opera House, $10. camdenoperahouse.com
Jason Mraz, Aug. 24. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $51.50. statetheatreportland.com
Wilco with Sleater-Kinney, Aug. 25. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50. statetheatreportland.com
Larry Gatlin, Aug. 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $60, $65. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Memphis Lightning, Aug. 26. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Peppino D’Agostino, Aug. 26. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
311 with Iration and Iya Terra, Aug. 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Bad Combo, Aug. 27. Portland House of Music, $8. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Roomful of Blues, Aug. 27. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Classic Rock Orchestra, Aug. 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Femmes of Rock, Aug. 27. Waterville Opera House, $43, $53. watervillecreates.org
Beatles 1964, Aug. 28. Aura, Portland, $15 to $29.50. auramaine.com
Sapphire Lane, Aug. 28. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
David Mallett, Aug. 28. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
Emo Night Portland, Aug. 28. Portland House of Music, $10. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $70. statetheatreportland.com
Richard Thompson, Sept. 1 & 2. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $65. stonemountainartscenter.com
Rob Colwell & Friends Springsteen Tribute, Sept. 2. Lakehurst Lodge, Damariscotta, $20. lctv.org
St. Vincent, Sept. 3. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
Razor Daisies, Sept. 3. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Cantrip, Sept. 3. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com
They Might Be Giants, Sept. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $28. statetheatreportland.com
Ghostland featuring The Ghost of Paul Revere, Deer Tick, The Mallett Brothers Band and Karina Rykman, Sept. 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $41. statetheatreportland.com
The Smith Collaboration, Sept. 4. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Richard Thompson, Sept. 4. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $40. boothbayoperahouse.com
Kesha with Betty Who, Sept. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $59.50. statetheatreportland.com
Enter the Haggis with Adam Ezra Group, Sept. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Jacob Joliff Band, Sept. 9. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Lettuce, Sept. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com
Peter Wolf and the Midnight Travelers, Sept. 10 & 11. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $80. stonemountainartscenter.com
The Jumpin’ Willys, Sept. 10. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Stone Temple Posers and Yellow Ledvedder, Sept. 11. Portland House of Music, Portland, $10. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Pat Colwell & The Soul Sensations, Sept. 11. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Skerryvore, Sept. 14. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
Under My Skin: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Sept. 16. Portland House of Music, $15, $20. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Matt Nakoa, Sept. 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, free. stonemountainartscenter.com
Nate Bargatze, Sept. 16. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $51, $61.75. porttix.com
Anni Clark, Sept. 17. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Pop Evil, Sept. 17. Aura, Portland, $22. auramaine.com
Tom Faunce Presents Echoes: A Tribute to Pink Floyd, Sept. 17. Portland House of Music, $15. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Brett Young, Sept. 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
LeAnn Rimes, Sept. 18. Waterville Opera House, $58, $68. watervillecreates.org
Denny Breau, Sept. 18. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
August Burns Red, Sept. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com
The Cadillac Three, Sept. 18. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com
Faye Webster, Sept. 18. Portland House of Music, Portland, $14. statetheatreportland.com
John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band, Sept. 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $135. stonemountainartscenter.com
Dirty Heads & Sublime with Rome, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Dr. Dog, Sept. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Brit Martin with Sydney the Singer and AMA, Sept. 24. Portland House of Music, $7. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Mike Farris, Sept. 24. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
Bess Jacques, Sept. 24. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Country Roads, Sept. 25. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Slip Kid tribute to The Who featuring Gary Cherone, Sept. 25. Aura, Portland, $15, $19. auramaine.com
Grand Hotel with Dominic Lavoie, Sept. 25. Portland House of Music, $12. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Shawn Colvin, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Marc Cohn, Sept. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
Dashboard Confessional, Sept. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $50. statetheatreportland.com
The High Kings, Sept. 30. Waterville Opera House, $27, $38. watervillecreates.org
Rob Colwell & Friends Rolling Stones tribute, Sept. 30. Lakehurst Lodge, Damariscotta, $20. lctv.org
Dar Williams, Oct. 1. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com
Dispatch, Oct. 1 & 2. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Seth Glier, Oct. 1. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Maine Dead Project, Oct. 2. Portland House of Music, $12. portlandhouseofmusic.com
When Particles Collide, Oct. 2. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Clutch, Oct. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Whose Live Anyway?, Oct. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
Malinda Liberty & The Grownups, Oct. 8. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Jonathan Edwards, Oct. 8. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com
Patty Larkin, Oct. 9. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Rodney Crowell, Oct. 9. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $70. stonemountainartscenter.com
David Pontbriand, Oct. 9. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, Oct. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
Jonatha Brooke, Oct. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Pinegrove, Oct. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $24. statetheatreportland.com
Postmodern Jukebox, Oct. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $55. statetheatreportland.com
Judy Collins, Oct. 14. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $95. stonemountainartscenter.com
Chris Thile, Oct. 15. Waterville Opera House, $68, $78. watervillecreates.org
Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives, Oct. 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $105. stonemountainartscenter.com
Spoon, Oct. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com
Cat & Nat: Reunion Tour, Oct. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $100. statetheatreportland.com
Altan, Oct. 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro, Oct. 21. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $43 to $75. porttix.com
Patty Griffin and Gregory Alan Isakov, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White, Oct. 23. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Kyle Kinane, Oct. 24. Portland House of Music, $25, $35. statetheatreportland.com
City and Colour, Oct. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Bianca Del Rio, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Gojira, Oct. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Goose, Oct. 28 & 29. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com
Jonathan Edwards, Oct. 29. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Kathy Mattea, Oct 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com
Friends! The Musical Parody, Nov. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com
Parquet Courts, Nov. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Pat Metheny, Nov. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa, Nov. 6. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com
Kitchen Dwellers, Nov. 6. Portland House of Music, $12. statetheatreportland.com
Theo Von, Nov. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $50. statetheatreportland.com
George Winston, Nov. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com
Keller Williams, Nov. 11. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Le Vent du Nord, Nov. 12. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Paula Cole, Nov. 13. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com
Glen Phillips and Chris Barron, Nov. 19. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Darrell Scott, Nov. 20. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
Moon Hooch, Dec. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Caamp, Dec. 7 & 8. State Theatre, Portland, $30, $55 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
Shakey Graves, Dec. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Lez Zeppelin, Dec. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $22 to $70. statetheatreportland.com
