I only contemplated two things this Independence Day:
1. What, other than the truth, qualifies John Balentine to judge who qualifies as a “real” American? and
2. What, other than the truth, has John Balentine ever sacrificed for freedom?
Loren D. Porr
Lieutenant Colonel, retired, U.S. Army
Topsham
