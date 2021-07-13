I only contemplated two things this Independence Day:

1. What, other than the truth, qualifies John Balentine to judge who qualifies as a “real” American? and

2. What, other than the truth, has John Balentine ever sacrificed for freedom?

Loren D. Porr

Lieutenant Colonel, retired, U.S. Army

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: