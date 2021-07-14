WEST PARIS — A single-vehicle crash on Route 26 early Wednesday morning resulted in the death of a Woodstock man.

According to a preliminary investigation, Casey Ryerson, 35, was driving a 2006 Hyundai Elantra southbound when it drifted right, went off the road and into a ditch, Oxford County Sheriff Chief Deputy James Urquhart said.

The vehicle continued and struck two culverts. After hitting the second one, it went airborne and landed nose-down, rolling at least once. Ryerson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene, Urquhart said.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 5:31 a.m. Providing assistance were the Paris Police Department, West Paris and Woodstock fire departments and PACE Ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The road was reduced to a single lane for several hours while investigators worked.

