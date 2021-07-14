A car is loaded onto a tow truck Wednesday morning after it crash on Route 26 in West Paris. Casey Ryerson, 35, of Woodstock, the lone occupant, died at the scene, Oxford County Sheriff Chief Deputy James Urquhart said. Anna Gouveia/Sun Journal

WEST PARIS — A single-vehicle crash on Route 26 early Wednesday morning resulted in the death of a Woodstock man.

According to a preliminary investigation, Casey Ryerson, 35, was driving a 2006 Hyundai Elantra southbound when it drifted right, went off the road and into a ditch, Oxford County Sheriff Chief Deputy James Urquhart said.

The vehicle continued and struck two culverts. After hitting the second one, it went airborne and landed nose-down, rolling at least once. Ryerson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene, Urquhart said.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 5:31 a.m. Providing assistance were the Paris Police Department, West Paris and Woodstock fire departments and PACE Ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The road was reduced to a single lane for several hours while investigators worked.

