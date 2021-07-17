A Standish man was in a hospital in fair condition Saturday after the motorcycle he was driving struck a tractor-trailer that was hauling an excavator on Chadbourne Road in Standish.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Friday, when a 2003 Harley-Davidson driven by Raymond Taylor, 60, attempted to pass the tractor-trailer on the right as it was making a wide righthand turn onto Middle Jam Road, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The motorcycle collided with a 2020 Peterbilt truck that was hauling an excavator on a lowboy trailer owned by Gorham Sand & Gravel and operated by Robert Walker, 39, of Gorham.

Taylor wasn’t wearing a helmet and appeared to have been crushed during the collision, sustaining significant injuries, police said. He was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was listed in fair condition Saturday afternoon, a spokeswoman said.

The sheriff’s office said driver inattention, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and improper passing were factors in the crash. It does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors, police said.

