CLAYTON, Calif. – Ronald Plummer passed away peacefully on July 9, 2021. Ronald was born in Westbrook on April 9, 1942, a son of the late Lawrence and Yvette Plummer of Westbrook.

He was a 1961 graduate of Westbrook High School. In 1963 he was married to Donna Reed. Ron retired early from SD Warren after 27 years. Over the next few decades they tented across the U.S. and visited 50-plus national parks, traveled around the world: to headhunter villages by leaky dugout canoe, camping around Australia, several cruises and many other adventures. They moved to Winter Haven, Fla. in 2005.

Ron is survived by his wife, Donna; his children Darlene (Lito) Calimlim, Michael (Billie Jo) Plummer, and Chris (Carolynn) Plummer; his sister, Marion Bean; grandchildren Aaron, Amanda, Sean, and Connor Calimlim; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Guest Book