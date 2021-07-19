BANGOR — Nothing rattled Bailey Plourde on Monday during the opening round of the Maine Women’s Amateur Championship at Bangor Municipal Golf Course.

Not the far-from-ideal weather, and certainly not the competition.

Plourde, 21, of Newcastle, shot an even-par 71 in a light rain to take the first round lead at the Maine Women’s Am.

Kristin Kannegieser, who plays out of Portland Country Club, is three shots back after shooting a 3-over par 74. Defending tournament champion Ruby Haylock, of Turner Highlands Golf Course, shot a 4-over par 75 to round out the top three. Katy Heskett of Purpoodock in Cape Elizabeth is in fourth, five shots off the lead.

“I felt confident about where my game was coming into (Monday), and my ball striking definitely showed it,” said Plourde, the 2018 tourney champion. “The conditions weren’t ideal, but I just made proper adjustments on the fly, especially closer to the green.”

Plourde and Haylock were the first to go out Monday, along with 2019 Maine Women’s Am champion Jordan Laplume.

Laplume struggled Monday, finishing with a 13-over 84.

Haylock edged Plourde in the tournament last year at the Augusta Country Club in Manchester when she chipped in for birdie on the first playoff hole.

“This is my favorite tournament; it’s something I look forward to every year,” said Haylock, a Leavitt Area High School student who turns 17 later this month. “I think I did pretty well. There were definitely a few putts that I didn’t execute, but for the most part I’m happy with how it went and I can learn from my mistakes.”

Heavy rain throughout the weekend meant slow and soft greens and wet fairways were in play Monday.

“The greens were very slow, you could just putt through the break today, something I wasn’t doing on the front,” said Plourde, who will attend Berry College in Mount Berry, Georgia this fall. “On the back, I decided to putt it crisp and through the break, I guess it worked out.”

Plourde birdied the 18th hole and went 2-under on the back nine to help her secure the early lead.

“The greens weren’t helpful. I had several shots just plop right where they landed,” Plourde added. “I finally got some run when I didn’t really need it (on the 18th), but that’s just how this game goes for you.”

The early leaders were staying close to each other, but momentum shifted Plourde’s way when the group made the turn to the back. Plourde hit her drive 30 yards past Haylock’s on the 10th hole and later had a tap-in birdie.

Plourde bogeyed the 11th, but finished the final seven holes with five pars and two birdies.

“It all came together after that one,” she said. “My wedge game was spot on today.”

Haylock was 3-over on the front, but she parred eight of the remaining nine holes to stay in the hunt.

“I think my confidence really grew on the back,” said Haylock. “Hopefully, I can take that with me (Tuesday) and Wednesday.”

Day 1 of the tournament drew an assortment of golfers who’ve never played this course, as well as some who call it home.

Maria Cianchettte, who is tied for fifth with Liz Coffin after shooting an 8-over 79, had never played at Bangor Municipal Golf Course before Monday.

“It was nice that it’s pretty wide open, there weren’t too many hazards or areas of the course to avoid that I didn’t know about,” said Cianchette, who plays out of the Woodlands Club in Falmouth. “I liked the challenge, but feel like I left a lot out there in terms of where I scored.”

Coffin has experience on her side, as she plays out of the host course.

Eleven players shot 10-over or better on Monday. Rachel Smith of Val Halla Golf Course (Cumberland), Leslie Guenther of Mingo Springs Golf Club (Rangeley), Carrie Langevin of Augusta Country Club, and Susan Gilpatric-Smart of Webhannet Golf Club (Kennebunk) all sit at 9-over. Erin LeLand of Val Halla and Lindsay Cote of Waterville Country Club both sit tied for 11th at +10.

“I know it’s going to be a battle,” said Plourde. “This was a great way to get things going. The nerves are all gone, now it’s about going out there and executing.”

