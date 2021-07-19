BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam, Kiké Hernández drove in three runs with two homers and the Boston Red Sox snapped a two-game losing streak with a 13-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.
Rookie Jarren Duran hit his first major league homer, Dylan Santana and Rafael Devers also went yard, and J.D. Martinez broke out of a slump with four hits as the Red Sox improved their AL-leading road record to 29-19.
Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta (8-4) allowed four runs on 11 hits and two walks while recording four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.
Toronto used eight pitchers and had its five-game win streak halted. Blue Jays starters had not allowed a run in the last four games.
The Red Sox broke loose for eight runs in the first inning, more than the six they scored in a three-game weekend series against the rival New York Yankees. They matched their scoring output from consecutive losses to the Yankees when Duran homered to the opposite field following a leadoff double from Hernández.
Not long after, Renfroe’s sixth career grand slam chased Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling, who gave up six runs on four hits and two walks, getting only one out in his first appearance this season that didn’t extend into at least the fourth inning.
Hernandez, who was 1 for 17 over his last five games, homered off Anthony Kay for his second extra-base hit of the first inning. Rafael Devers led off the second with his 23rd home run. Santana hit a two-run double that made it 11-0 after two.
Santana slugged one to deep right-center in the fourth inning and the Red Sox got their sixth home run of the game when Hernandez recorded his sixth multihomer game and 500th career hit in the sixth inning.
Cavan Biggio homered for the Blue Jays during a four-run rally in the fourth inning. Teoscar Hernandez, Randal Grichuk and Bo Bichette also drove in runs.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
House Republican leader proposes 5 members for Jan. 6 panel
-
Business
Biden says his ‘killing people’ remark was call for Big Tech to act
-
Local & State
Portland council extends outdoor dining, retail expansions
-
Local & State
Portland city councilors affirm support for 200-bed shelter, with referendum looming
-
Nation & World
Leftist rural teacher Pedro Castillo declared president-elect in Peru
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.