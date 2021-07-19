The Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum will remain closed to the public throughout the summer, but will host outdoor events.

“We miss seeing visitors and sharing our resources with the public, so following an age-old Arctic summer tradition, we have relocated some of our operations to a tent on the Coe Quad (between Smith Union and Moulton Union) on the Bowdoin College campus,” reads a statement from the college.

Events take place most Tuesdays and Fridays, July 2 to Aug. 20, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon. Each session is built around a theme, including polar bears, snow and ice, kayaks, Arctic exploration, Inuit games, and Inuit art.

Programs for young visitors will take place between 10-10:45 a.m., when people can listen to an Arctic-themed story read by a museum staff member and try their hand at a related craft project. At 11 a.m., people of all ages can listen to a short presentation by a curatorial staff member and engage in conversations and activities with staff and some special invited guests.

The Summer in the Arctic 2021 program is free, open to the public and no preregistration is required. Unvaccinated people should wear masks and children must be accompanied by an adult. In case of inclement weather please check with the museum’s website to see if an event is still occurring.

Visit bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum for more information.

