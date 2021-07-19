The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is inviting the public to traverse clam flats with Georgetown’s Shellfish Warden, Jon Hentz, and learn to dig softshell clams. The event Thursday, July 29, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Reid State Park in Georgetown is open to adults and children.
Hentz will share clam digging techniques and information about the local clam harvesting industry. No clam digging license is needed to dig a peck of clams from the sandy flats near Todds Point.
Participants will need to pay the state park entrance fee. This is a light rain or shine event and registration requested at kennebecestuary.org. This event is sponsored by the Merrymeeting Bay Trust.
