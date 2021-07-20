BOSTON — Boston health officials on Tuesday urged recent visitors to Provincetown to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 after a cluster of cases was linked to the popular Cape Cod tourist town.
At least 35 cases of COVID-19 in Boston have been traced to Provincetown, with the vast majority of cases involving people who were fully vaccinated, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.
Anyone who has traveled to Provincetown since July 1 is being asked to get tested at least five days after returning. The travel guidance also asks recent visitors to self-isolate and avoid gatherings for at least five days and until they receive a negative COVID-19 test.
Provincetown officials issued a new mask advisory on Monday after more than 100 people tested positive following the Fourth of July holiday.
The advisory encourages mask-wearing for all residents and visitors of the town, which is a popular LGBTQ+ summer destination.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Plourde takes 5-stroke lead into final round of Maine Women’s Amateur
-
Northern Forecaster
Cumberland considers moratorium on medical marijuana caregiver licenses
-
Sports
Falmouth-based adult tennis team wins New England sectional
-
Sports
Ararat 12U All-Stars making plenty of noise in New England regional
-
Business
Settlement for $26 billion with opioid distributors, Johnson & Johnson expected in days