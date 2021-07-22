Activists will hold a rally in Brunswick on Sunday, July 25, protesting the U.S. economic, commercial and financial embargo of Cuba, in place for 60 years. The event will take place rain or shine near the gazebo on the Town Mall from 3-4 p.m.

Organizers of the rally say they want to persuade Maine congresspersons and senators to take action against that policy.

“Sixty years is long enough for a policy that was wrong from the very start,” Judy Robbins, a member of the Let Cuba Live Committee of Maine, one of the groups sponsoring the event, said.

According to Let Cuba Live Committee of Maine, other organizations endorsing the rally include The Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, Maine Veterans for Peace, the Maine Communist Party and Maine Socialist Action.

