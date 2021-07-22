St. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry in Wiscasset is the recipient of the Damariscotta Hannaford’s Hannaford Helps Bags for a Cause program. For every usable bag purchased for $2.50, the pantry will receive $1.
The Help Yourself Shelf at St. Philip’s in Wiscasset is open each Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for drive-by assistance.
For emergencies, people can call the St. Philip’s office at (207) 882-7647, or by messaging the pantry via facebook.com/HelpYourselfShelfFoodPantry/.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
By rerouting cruise ships, Venice avoids designation as UNESCO heritage site in danger
-
Sports
Windham softball to represent Maine again at Little League regionals
-
Southern Forecaster
South Portland wins pipeline suit, upholds clean air ordinance
-
Arts & Entertainment
Everly Brothers’ music celebrated in new show, premiering Friday in Brunswick
-
Southern Forecaster
Cape council delays action on affordable housing changes