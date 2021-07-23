Maine State Music Theatre welcomes back some of its stars for a special concert series: “The Stars of MSMT.” The first of these concerts will hold performances July 28 and 29, and the second concert will hold performances on Aug. 4 and 5 at the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick.

This event will feature some of MSMT’s crowd-favorite performers from seasons past, with hit songs from musicals that span from the Golden Age to contemporary musical theatre. Featured artists include stars of both MSMT and Broadway, including Robert Creighton, Charis Leos, Lauren Blackman, Kingsley Leggs, David Girolmo, Felicia P. Fields, Gregg Goodbrod and Heidi Kettenring.

Robert Creighton will be familiar to Midcoast Maine audiences from his roles as Igor in MSMT’s 2015 production of “Young Frankenstein.” He recently featured as Weselton in Disney’s “Frozen” on Broadway.

Lauren Blackman dazzled MSMT audiences as Irene Malloy in MSMT’s 2019 production of “Hello, Dolly!” and she played Tsarina Alexandra in Broadway’s “Anastasia.”

Charis Leo is a seasoned veteran of MSMT, performing on the Pickard stage for the past 15 years. Most recently she starred as Dolly Levi in MSMT’s 2019 production “Hello Dolly!”

Kingsley Leggs has found success on Broadway in “The Color Purple” and “Sister Act.” He may be familiar to MSMT audiences for his roles as Curtis in 2015’s “Sister Act” and Noah (Horse) T Simmons in the same season’s “The Full Monty.”

Performances from these actors will include a variety of songs from their favorite musicals, ranging from “Take a Chance on Me” (from “Mamma Mia”), to “Make Them Hear You” (from “Ragtime”), to “Roses Turn” (from “Gypsy”), to “Happy Days” / “Forget” (Judy Garland standards). There will even be a duet performance featuring MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Cark.

David Girolmo was most recently seen at MSMT as Horace Vandergelder in “Hello, Dolly!” and The Cowardly Lion in “The Wizard of Oz.” On Broadway, he starred in “War Paint” and in “Candide.”

Tony-nominated actress Felicia P. Fields received her nomination for her performance as Sofia in “The Color Purple” on Broadway. She made her debut with MSMT in 2019 in “Sophisticated Ladies.”

Gregg Goodbrod starred as Jean ValJean in MSMT’s “Les Misérables.” He has also been in the original casts of “Thoroughly Modern Millie” on Broadway, and the first National Tour of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.”

Heidi Kettenring was last seen at MSMT as Milly Bradon in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” in 2014 and played Nessarose in the Broadway in Chicago version of “Wicked.”

Tickets are on sale and range from $36 – $58 and can be purchased at msmt.org or (207) 725-8769.