The Senate Armed Services Committee’s first markup of the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act authorizes $3.7 billion to fund two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to be built, as opposed to the president’s previous call for just one ship.

The National Defense Authorization Act is an annual piece of legislation that directs how federal funds should be used by the Defense Department. It provides funding for military hardware, including ships for the Navy, but not which companies to contract with.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are made by only two shipyards: Bath Iron Works and Mississippi-based Huntington Ingalls, which competes for Navy contracts.

The legislature also authorizes $125 million to fund long lead material for a third Arleigh Burke in 2023.

“This year’s National Defense Authorization Act is an incredibly strong bipartisan bill that will strengthen America’s national security and assure that Maine’s workforce will remain a key contributor,” said Sen. Angus King, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote in a statement Friday. “One of the most important provisions in the defense bill is the authorization of two DDG-51 Flight III destroyers, bringing the legislation in line with the multiyear procurement contract previously agreed to by the Navy and shipyards, including Bath Iron Works.”

Though King and the rest of Maine’s Delegation have openly supported funding two Arleigh Burkes in the coming year, President Biden’s draft military budget request cut the number of Arleigh Burke-class destroyers from two to one.

King wrote Friday that continuing to build more Arleigh Burkes is “absolutely essential to national security” for two reasons: keeping business steady for the country’s shipyards maintains the industrial base, and growing the Navy to rival adversaries like China, whose navy outweighs the US’s.

According to King, the legislation also provides support for a new multi-year procurement of destroyers beginning in 2023 “to support the shipbuilding industrial base and expansion of the Navy battle force to congressionally mandated levels.”

BIW previously called for another multi-year shipbuilding contract to keep business steady and prevent layoffs before the Navy’s next type of vessel is ready for construction.

Beyond shipbuilding legislation, the National Defense Authorization Act authorizes a 2.7% pay raise for military service members and the Department of Defense civilian workforce, according to a statement from King. It also grants 12 weeks of parental leave for military personnel upon the birth, adoption or foster care placement of a child.

